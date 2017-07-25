Uber Ride From Hell! Passenger Films Driver Getting Oral Sex From Drugged-Out Prostitute

An Uber passenger snapped a disturbing video of his Chicago Uber driver receiving oral sex from a prostitute while he sat, appalled int he back seat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“As I approached my Uber, I noticed there was a passenger in the front seat. I double checked to make sure I didn’t select UberPool, and then approached the car,” Manuel, the victim, wrote on Facebook.

“I assumed it may have been a family member of some sort. As we pulled off the female in the front (who was clearly on drugs) attempted to open the door and could not even sit straight as the vehicle was in motion,” he added.

“She then began to grope him and grab him. They began to kiss and she began loosing his belt.”

Manuel, who was new to Chicago, didn’t know where the driver was taking him, so he felt forced to stay in the car.

“She then proceeded to perform oral sex,” he said.

“This was my last straw. I asked the driver to drop me off. Since I’ve contacted Uber and they refunded me for trip and gave me a $10 credit”.

In one of the shocking snapchat videos, Manuel is heard telling the driver to let him out of the car.

According to the victim, after the incident he sent the video to Uber and they are still “investigating” the situation.

“I demand something gets done. This is not okay!” he said.

I think the driver “assumed at that time of night I was too intoxicated to notice what was going on,” he admitted to Esquire.

He also claimed the woman who was “clearly on drugs” tried to open the car doors while still in motion, a few times, before engaging in the sexual act with the driver.

The driver has reportedly been let go since the incident.

Said an Uber spokesperson: “The behavior of this former driver is appalling and is not tolerated on the Uber app. As son as this situation was reported to us, we immediately removed this driver’s access.”

