Paris Jackson Shares Odd Tribute To Dad Michael: You Were ‘The Love Of My Life’

Paris Jackson has shared an odd tribute to her deceased father, Michael Jackson, eight years after his tragic death.

Posting a photo of Michael kissing a young Paris on the lips, the model wrote: “birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream.”

Continued the 19-year-old: “I will never feel love again the way I did with you. You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always.”

As Radar previously reported, Michael’s chilling secrets were exposed in a series of diary entries that suggested he was paranoid about his death, years before it actually happened.

“Evil people everywhere… They want to destroy me and take my publishing company. The system wants to kill me for my catalogue,” wrote Michael in a horrific note in 2009.

The pop prince wrote he thought his enemies were out to kill him ­– a claim which Paris herself backed up after his mysterious passing.

“It’s obvious! All arrows point to that,” said Paris after the sad event. “All real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a set up.”

As Radar readers know, Michael’s sudden death was ruled as a homicide due to “acute propofol intoxication,” his personal doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of manslaughter in connection to the star’s death.

