Paris Jackson Goes Topless At A Nature Retreat And Hangs With Macaulay Culkin

Paris Jackson wasn’t shy about showing off some topless photos of herself on Instagram as she hung out at a nature retreat.

PHOTOS: 15 Selfies Proving ‘Narcissism Is Kim Kardashian’s Product’

In one of the shots, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson sat around a stone fire pit facing the camera inside a large tent with her top off.

The actress/model, 19, let her boobs hang free as she appeared outdoors enjoying nature with a stone Buddha on hand on Friday.

Paris wore loose yoga pants and a necklace as she sat with her arms crossed.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian’s 100 Most Naked Photos Ever

In another Instagram pic, she appeared to bow to the Buddha with her naked back facing the camera.

She also shared a shot where she is crouching on a branch of a huge tree, captioning it, “branch to tree” and a photo of herself with hands on head as she faces the back of an apparent New Age-y teepee!

In a strange twist, Paris also posted a picture of her godfather Macaulay Culkin posing as she drew a picture of him. But it’s unclear if he was at the retreat with her.

As Radar readers know, Culkin was a close friend of Paris’ late dad, King of Pop Jackson and Paris recently turned to him after splitting from her boyfriend.

Paris split from previous boyfriend Michael Snoddy earlier this year. She told the rocker to “beat it,” a source claimed, because “Michael seemed to think that he could treat Paris however he wanted and that she would stay. Obviously, he was wrong.”

PHOTOS: Game, Set, Hot! Eva Longoria & Serena Williams Are Banging Bikini Babes In Miami — The Top 10 Sizzling Photos

Paris recently landed a seven-figure fashion campaign for Calvin Klein as her modeling career takes off.

The teen also nabbed a Vogue cover.

Paris raised eyebrows previously when she did a Rolling Stone tell-all in which she talked about her famous dad’s tragic death at age 50 and her own suicide attempt.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.