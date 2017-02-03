Moving On Already? Paris Jackson Spotted With New Hottie After Split With Boyfriend

Paris Jackson ended her year-long romance with bad boy rocker, Michael Snoddy, last week and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she already, “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ with a new man – musician Tony Oller https://www.instagram.com/followoller/!

This morning, the 18-year-old blonde-bombshell shared a photo on her Instagram of herself and Oller snuggling at a concert last night in L.A.

unintentional twinning @followoller yO A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:20am PST



In the caption, Jackson wrote, “unintentionally twinning.”

As Radar previously reported, the heiress to Michael Jackson’s massive fortune shocked the world last week when she claimed in a tell-all interview with Rolling Stone magazine that she attempted suicide “multiple times” after being sexually abused at the age of 14.

Following the release of the article, Jackson and Snoddy, 27, jetted off to Paris, France, together and were photographed kissing at the Eiffel Tower.

Shortly thereafter, however, Paris deleted all recent photos of Snoddy from her Instagram, leading fans to speculate that the two were finished after dating for a year.

A source close to Jackson denied they’d split, but a Jackson family insider told Radar, “She’s done.”

