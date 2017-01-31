Like Father, Like Daughter: Paris Jackson To Make Acting Debut On FOX Drama ‘Star’

Just days after hinting at launching her acting career, FOX announced that Paris Jackson will make her debut on the small screen as a guest-star on its hit TV show Star.

The network revealed the news on Monday, January 30, sharing that the 18-year-old will portray Rachel Wells, who is described as “a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group and deliberately goads Star (Jude Demorest) and Eva (fellow guest star Sharlene Taulé) into pushing some boundaries.”

Jackson will be in good company too, acting alongside regulars Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt in the Lee Daniels created show.

Meanwhile, the teen seemed ready to shed her old skin for her new life in the spotlight, promptly ditching boyfriend Michael Snoddy following her tell-all Rolling Stone interview. While a source close to Paris insisted that the couple hasn’t split, a Jackson family insider told Radar that there were indications the relationship was headed for disaster long ago.

To make matters worse, Paris may be ready for Hollywood, but there’s no telling whether she’ll be accepted with open arms or not. Morning show favorite Wendy Williams was quick to question Jackson’s Rolling Stone article, implying that Paris was eager for fame — with nothing to show for it.

“She has not made her mark on her own,” the 52-year-old host said on her show January 25. “You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be the daughter of and tell your story inside.”

Paris responded to Williams, tweeting that TV personality “seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us.”

As Radar exclusively reported, the Jackson clan is desperately trying to get her back into a rehab facility, fearing she’s totally fallen off the wagon mentally and physically!

According to sources, members of the Jackson clan are convinced Paris needs “a lot more therapy” and are worried about a “total breakdown that could destroy her.”

