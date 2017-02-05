Pamela Anderson Stokes Romance Rumors After Frequent Visits To Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson‘s visits to Julian Assange are raising eyebrows.

The Baywatch babe has stopped in to see the controversial Wikileaks titan five times in the last four months, causing romance rumors to fly.

Assange, who has been living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London after seeking asylum because of Swedish authorities’ alleged rape charges against him, has reportedly been enjoying Anderson’s company.

A Page Six source noted that 49-year-old Anderson “seems to be wearing sexier outfits every time she visits.”

Assange, 45, who shocked America with his Wikileaks releases of Hillary Clinton‘s campaign manager John Podesta‘s emails, has been holed up in the Embassy for five years.

Anderson’s most recent visit to Assange was on January 21. The actress reportedly first visited him in September 2014 to convince him to back her foundation which supports female victims of sexual abuse.

Reports have said that the secretive Wikileaks founder split from his wife Teresa, the mother of his son Daniel, years ago. Anderson divorced her third husband, Rick Salomon, in 2015, after failed marriages to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.

On October 15, Anderson brought Assange grub from Pret A Manger.

She told Britain’s Press Association afterwards that she had brought the Australian-born computer genius “a nice vegan lunch and some vegan snacks.”

However, Anderson joked that Assange wasn’t happy with the meal: “He said I tortured him with bringing him vegan food.”

Undeterred, she was spotted bringing food to him again on Nov. 13.

Making a habit of her embassy visits, the iconic TV star also toted Whole Foods groceries in for dinner with Assange in December before the holidays.

Onlookers witnessed Anderson’s other embassy runs to Assange on December 7 and December 12.

Although Assange, who hasn’t been outdoors in ages, has said he might turn himself in to authorities, he’s basking in Anderson’s tender loving care until then!

