Banned! Oscars Board Revoke Harvey Weinstein’s Lifetime Membership

The Oscars will never be the same.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has expelled Harvey Weinstein amid his sexual harassment scandal.

The 54-member board of governors, that decides who wins the Oscars every year, voted to axe him at an emergency meeting on Saturday.

Following the meeting, the Academy issued a statement saying: “The board had voted to immediately expel him from the Academy. We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

Weinstein, 65, is currently receiving treatment at an Arizona rehab as over 30 women have now come forward alleging he sexually harassed them.

The producer was known to be one of the most skilled campaigners when it came to getting votes for his movies each year at the annual Academy Awards.

Disgraced Weinstein has also been removed from his own company in the wake of the scandal.

