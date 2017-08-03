Alleged Killer Oscar Pistorius Rushed To Hospital With ‘Chest Pains’

Blade-runner Oscar Pistorius was rushed to the hospital this Thursday morning with “chest pains” after the criminal allegedly suffered a heart attack behind bars, RadarOnline.com can report.

“We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today,” said Correctional service spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo.

The 30-year-old was flanked by armed guards as he was escorted to the emergency room, and is reportedly due to be sent back to the South African prison today.

As Radar can reveal Pistorius is currently serving six years in jail for killing his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

He allegedly shot his now deceased girlfriend multiple times in the bathroom of their home. He testified that it was an accident, as he thought she was an intruder, but law officials declared that he meant to take her life after a heated argument.

The Paralympic gold medalist was charged with murder and sent to jail, after getting an extremely short sentence of six years.

“We respectfully submit that the sentence of six years imprisonment, in all the circumstances, is disproportionate to the crime of murder committed,” the NPA reportedly stated after his trial. “That is to say, shockingly too lenient, and has accordingly resulted in an injustice and has the potential to bring the administration of justice into disrepute.”

