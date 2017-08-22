Olivia Munn Pining For Ex Chris Pine After Split From Aaron Rodgers

Olivia Munn is spending time with her former flame — “Star Trek” stud Chris Pine!

“They’ve been meeting up for sexy dinner dates and getting back to being something more than friends,” spilled a source close to the two stars.

Insiders said the timing is right for them to boldly go where they’ve been before!

“Olivia’s finally gotten over Aaron Rodgers after their April bust-up,” the insider revealed.

“Chris is on a high from his soaring career, and she’s feeling ready to date again!”

The “X-Men” beauty, 37, and Chris, 37, last dated more than seven years ago, and pals claimed they were on the verge of moving in together when their careers got in the way.

“But they’re in totally different places now,” the insider spilled. “This time they seem more than ready for a relationship!”