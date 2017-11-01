Olivia Munn & 5 Other Women Accuse Filmmaker Brett Ratner Of Sexual Harassment

Filmmaker Brett Ratner, 48, is under fire after six women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment! As RadarOnline.com has learned, actresses Olivia Munn, 37, and Natasha Henstridge, 43, were among the victims to bash the producer for his allegedly sick ways.

Henstridge told the LA Times that when she was just 19, she found herself alone in Ratner’s home after she fell asleep on the couch during one of his house parties. She claimed that when she woke up, everyone was gone, and when she tried to leave, the filmmaker blocked the exit.

“He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she said.

He then told her to perform oral sex on him. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing,” she said.

Ratner’s rep, Martin Singer, disputed Henstridge’s claims.

“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer wrote in a letter to The Times. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

Munn recounted a similar account. The actress said that when she was filming After The Sunset, she brought a meal to Ratner’s trailer, only to have him masturbate in front of her. He wrote about the experience in her essay collection of 2010. While she didn’t name the director in her book, he himself came forward boasting about the incident and claiming he had “banged” Munn. His false claims infuriated the star who said she chose to never work with Ratner again after the troubling experience.

“It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won’t quit,” she said. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can’t be connected to him anymore.”

Singer again denied the allegations against his client.

Various other women accused producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and unwanted advances. The victims’ claims came at the heels of James Toback, 72, and Harvey Weinstein‘s shocking sexual assault scandals.

