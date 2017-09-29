O.J. Simpson Dying To Eat Steak & Buy New iPhone After Prison Release

O.J. Simpson is finally being let out of prison, and RadarOnline.com has learned that all he really wants is a good steak!

The famous criminal’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne told Good Morning America that the former football star is set to be released “a few days” after Sunday.

He is looking forward to seeing his family and enjoying “the very simple pleasures” of life, said LaVergne to the outlet. That includes eating seafood and steak and getting a new iPhone!

As Radar readers know, Simpson, 70, was put behind bars after being found guilty for an armed robbery and kidnapping case in 2008.

After nine years in jail, he was granted parole this July.

While he has long been accused of killing his wife Nicole Brown and her pal Ron Goldman, back in 1994, the ex athlete never served jail time for the alleged crime.

