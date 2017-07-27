The Juiciest Tell-All Ever! O.J. Simpson Writing Memoir Upon Prison Release

Even before his official prison release from Lovelock Correctional Center, O.J. Simpson has been approached by several literary agents to write the mother of all memoirs, and New York publishing houses are on stand-by to gobble it up, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

A source dished that the book deal is specifically why Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, spoke disparagingly about Jeffrey Felix, the former prison guard and author of Guarding the Juice.

But Felix is fighting back, trashing Simpson’s “performance,” during the Nevada Parole Board hearing.

He told Radar, “O.J.’s attorney blustered about suing me and possibly coming after my pension. He thinks that, but a lot of people wonder why O.J.’s still got an NFL pension after murdering two people.”

Felix wasn’t aware of Simpson’s possible book deal, but said, “Forget about a book deal. O.J. should get an Oscar for his performance at the hearing, not parole. He’s an actor, and actor’s lie for a living.”

Word is, Simpson wasn’t thrilled when he found out Felix was co-writing a book with Corey Levitan, after befriending him.

And despite the book casting the former NFL star in a good light, he and his lawyer are on a mission to pan it to make way for Simpson’s proposed tell-all.

“Who would believe anyone with a mullet like that? And high hair?” LaVergne was caught saying on a hot mic during the recess at the parole hearing on July 20, 2017. Simpson could be released from prison as early as October 1, 2017.

