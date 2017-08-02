Soon-To-Be Released Felon O.J. Simpson Horning In On His Kids’ Lives

Evil O.J. Simpson plans to parachute into his kids’ lives after he’s paroled — but RadarOnline.com has learned they’ve done just fine without him!

The fallen football star hopes to live on Florida’s west coast, where he’ll be just hours away from his two children with slain wife Nicole Brown — Sydney and Justin Simpson.

PHOTOS: Case Closed? Knife Found At O.J. Simpson’s ‘House Of Horrors’

“O.J. will visit often, but he won’t live with them because the media attention will be too disruptive,” his former longtime manager Norman Pardo told Radar.

Both Sydney, 31, and Justin reside in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.

She’s a Boston University graduate and owns her own business, Simpsy LLC. Justin, 29, is a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker.

PHOTOS: Cuba Gooding Channels O.J. Simpson On ‘American Crime Story’ Set In L.A. –– 10 New Shocking Shots From Filming

Simpson and first wife Marguerite Whitley had three children — Arnelle, Jason and Aaren, who accidentally drowned as a toddler.

“We just want him to come home,” Arnelle, 48, told the parole board.

Jason, 47, has struggled with booze and depression, and now works as a cook at an Atlanta-area restaurant.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.