Boyfriend Of O.J.’s Daughter Runs For Office: The Simpsons Are ‘Great People’

The boyfriend of O.J. Simpson‘s youngest daughter Sydney is running for office in St. Petersburg’s City Council election, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and the juice just keeps on coming!

Knowing his connection to the notorious Hollywood criminal could very well come in the way of his election, Robert Blackmon said: “If that’s the will of the people, that’s the will of the people.”

“I hope to keep to the issues,” he added.

As Radar previously revealed, O.J. will be released from prison this October after serving a nine-year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping.

“I probably shouldn’t be speaking about the Simpsons without their permission,” said 28-year-old Blackmon. “The entire Simpson family are great people. They’ve been great friends to me.”

Speaking of his girlfriend Sydney, 31, he said that despite her father’s controversial fame, she’s a “very private person.”

“She’s been selflessly supporting me and not worried about herself,” he added.

One of Blackmon’s campaign signs is reportedly even planted in front of her rundown Florida house.

“I just want to be left alone,” Sydney said when approached by a reporter in 2016.

As Radar reported, Sydney has been bashed for her alleged drinking problem after the tragic killing of her late mother Nicole Brown Simpson.

“She’s very quiet. She lives by herself and doesn’t have many friends,” said a neighbor.

