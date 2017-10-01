O.J. Simpson Is Released From Prison

O.J. Simpson has finally been released from prison!

As Radar has learned, Simpson, 70, was set free at 12:08 a.m. Sunday morning after serving nine years behind bars in Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center for his 2008 crime. The prison let him out at that time to avoid a lot of security issues and media hubbub, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Posted by Nevada Department of Corrections on Sunday, October 1, 2017

Simpson looked like an old man, wearing jeans, a blue jean jacket, blue baseball cap, white sneakers and was wearing glasses as he signed paperwork. He was a shadow of his former self.

“The Juice” was sent to jail after being found guilty for an armed robbery and kidnapping case against longtime friend Bruce Fromong. He was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison and a maximum of 33.

After a much-awaited hearing in July, the famous criminal was granted parole. While he may have paid his dues for the violent robbery, what Simpson is truly known for is the shocking unresolved murder of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

As Radar readers know, the former pro athlete was found guilty of the double killing in a civil case after grisly evidence was found at the 1994 crime scene. Following what is now known as “The Trial Of The Century,” the A-lister was set free.

The victims’ families never forgave him, and like much of the population, never believed him to be innocent. Just this week on Megyn Kelly’s Today show, Goldman’s sister and father spoke out about Simpson’s release, with his dad saying he was “disgusted” by the judges’ verdict and “disturbed” by Simpson’s attitude in the parole hearing.

Despite all opinions, Simpson has gotten his way, once again, and is now excited to enjoy “the very simple pleasures” of life. According to his attorney, Malcolm LaVergne all the 70-year-old wants now is to spend time with his family, eat steak and buy a new iPhone.

TV networks are reportedly scrambling for the first interview with Simpson – but honchos face a moral dilemma about paying the released felon.

