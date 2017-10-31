BREAKING NEWS

NYC Shooting Update: Crazed Motorist Used ‘Imitation Gun’ After Plowing Down People

Suspect was ‘shot by NYPD’ & is in custody after killing at least 8 and injuring 15.

The suspect who drove his car into multiple pedestrians on the street in New York City got out of his car with two fake guns—  a paintball and repellent gun — and was shot by police, the NYPD confirmed on Tuesday evening.

“The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD,” they Tweeted.

He was transported to a local hospital and is alive.

The NYPD confirmed the suspect was in custody.

At least eight people are dead — all of which are said to be males — and 15 injured, according to ABC News.

NBC New York showed video of the suspect running down the street with two guns

“What I saw was that the driver — he didn’t look like he was bleeding,” witness Ramon Cruz told CNN. “He was dragging his foot. He looks frustrated, panicked, confused. People are running past me, saying, ‘He’s got a gun. He’s got a gun.'” I didn’t see any gun.”

The suspect was driving a Home Depot truck when he plowed into the pedestrians.

“It was a white pickup truck,” Cruz said. “He looked pretty bad without bleeding or anything like that. I didn’t see him hit anybody. All I heard was the impact of a crash.”

The incident occurred when the vehicle “entered the West St. pedestrian/bike path a few blocks north of Chambers St.,” according to the NYPD.

