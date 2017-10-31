NYC Shooting Update: Crazed Motorist Used ‘Imitation Gun’ After Plowing Down People

The suspect who drove his car into multiple pedestrians on the street in New York City got out of his car with two fake guns— a paintball and repellent gun — and was shot by police, the NYPD confirmed on Tuesday evening.

“The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD,” they Tweeted.

He was transported to a local hospital and is alive.

The NYPD confirmed the suspect was in custody.

At least eight people are dead — all of which are said to be males — and 15 injured, according to ABC News.

NBC New York showed video of the suspect running down the street with two guns

NBC VIDEO: Suspect running in the street with two guns in hand. #Manhattan #WorldTradeCenter pic.twitter.com/rIqwzCnPsH — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) October 31, 2017

“What I saw was that the driver — he didn’t look like he was bleeding,” witness Ramon Cruz told CNN. “He was dragging his foot. He looks frustrated, panicked, confused. People are running past me, saying, ‘He’s got a gun. He’s got a gun.'” I didn’t see any gun.”

The suspect was driving a Home Depot truck when he plowed into the pedestrians.

“It was a white pickup truck,” Cruz said. “He looked pretty bad without bleeding or anything like that. I didn’t see him hit anybody. All I heard was the impact of a crash.”

The incident occurred when the vehicle “entered the West St. pedestrian/bike path a few blocks north of Chambers St.,” according to the NYPD.

