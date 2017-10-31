Suspect In NYC Killer Truck Attack Identified As Sayfullo Saipov, According To Report

Sayfullo Saipov has been identified as the crazed motorist who plowed into pedestrians in the New York City terrorism attack on Tuesday, according to ABC News.

Saipov is said to be a 29-year-old Uzbek national who come to the U.S. in 2010 and was living in Tampa, Fla.

New York officials did not name the suspect at an afternoon press conference but they did confirm his age and that he was in custody.

As readers know, the suspect was driving Home Depot truck when he entered the West Side Highway bike path at Houston St. At chambers street, the truck collided with school bus — two adults and two children were injured from the bus.

At least eight total have been killed and multiple more injured.

After the crash, the man got out with two handguns — a paintball and repellent gun.

A police officer confronted him and shot him in abdomen where he was then transported to a local hospital and is alive, but said to be under strict watch.

