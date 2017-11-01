NYC ISIS Shooter Wakes Up In Hospital, Brags About His Sick Crime

New York City shooter Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, has woken up in the hospital after his surgery, and officials say he cannot stop bragging about his sick crime.

“NYC terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov brags about attack from hospital bed and tells police is pleased with his actions,” Tweeted CBS News.

PHOTOS: 8 Dead & 15 Wounded: Inside The ISIS Terror Attack That Shocked NYC

NYC terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov brags about attack from hospital bed and tells police is pleased with his actions https://t.co/uYL560yMws pic.twitter.com/uRp7UIzeLC — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 1, 2017

As RadarOline.com previously reported, the Uzbek man crashed a rented Home Depot truck into a crowd of innocent bystanders around 3:00 pm this Tuesday in Lower Manhattan. He ran towards a group of children holding a paintball gun and a pellet gun before opening fire and killing eight with a loaded handgun. Another 15 were wounded in the incident, including a child who remains in critical condition.

Police officer Ryan Nash, 28, shot the alleged killer in the abdomen minutes after he opened fire. Saipov was sent to the hospital to undergo surgery for his gun injury and just this Wednesday morning woke up to say he did not regret any of his actions.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Shocking Secrets

Investigators found ISIS flags inside the suspect’s vehicle after the shooting. They also discovered a collection of handwritten notes in English and Arabic, in which he pledged his alliance to the terrorist group.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.