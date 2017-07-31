NJ Governor Chris Christie Screams At Baseball Fan After Being Called A ‘Hypocrite’

New Jersey governor Chris Christie violently fired back at a baseball fan after he called him a “hypocrite” during a Chicago Cubs game, RadarOnline.com can report.

The controversial politician was holding a loaded bowl of nachos as he verbally attacked the man, Brad Joseph.

“When he initially was going up the stairs I yelled his name. He was quite a bit passed me, and 30 feet away I yelled his name and told him that he sucked… I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said,” explained Joseph.

PHOTOS: Total ‘Breakdown!’ Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s Hair Turns White, Mind Goes Loopy Behind Bars — 8 Jailhouse Photos Of ‘Paranoid’ Politico

Christie then turned around and “got in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute,” he added.

Then, the governor allegedly started yelling.

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

“Yeah, you’re a big shot,” Christie is heard saying to Joseph in the video.

“I appreciate that, Joseph replies.

PHOTOS: Government Footage Shows Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s Escape –– Jaw-Dropping Jailbreak In Video & 9 Shocking Photos

Onlookers are heard laughing in the background as the dramatic scene drags on.

The New Jersey governor has undergone a great deal of hate in recent outings – as he was even booed at a Mets game in New York earlier this month.

As Radar previously reported, Christie suffered aggressive backlash when he recently enjoyed a family beach day after closing it off to the public.

What do you think of the governor’s recent outburst? Let us know in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.