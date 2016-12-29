Nicole’s Nightmare! Judge Lays Down The Law In Curtis’ Custody Case

Nicole Curtis is far from winning her explosive baby battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Rehab Addict star was forced to appear in court with Shane Maguire after she reportedly refused to allow him to spend time with their son, Harper.

“Dad appeared in Detroit on Tuesday, October 25 to try to accommodate mom because he didn’t have a response from her,” Maguire’s lawyer argued in response to her previous allegations. “Mom basically in the – at the end of the discussion said get off my porch, swore at him, told him to get the ‘f’ out of here.”

The judge ruled that Maguire was entitled to 10 extra parenting days with Harper, 1, as a result of her court order violation, and recommended the two enlist the help of a parenting time coordinator in the future.

The former couple was also ordered to work with their lawyers to maintain a three-month calendar detailing their personal schedules and parenting time dates. They do not need to appear in court again for the matter as long as both parties agree on the terms.

Then, Maguire, 54, also insisted that Curtis, 40, needed a psychological evaluation — but the judge denied his request.

The judge also struck the previous ruling that they could not post photos of Harper on social media, and told the parents to use their best discretion when sharing pictures of him online.

Finally, the court ordered that Curtis did not need to travel to New Zealand with Maguire and Harper as it was previously decided.

As Radar reported, the HGTV star wanted to fly with her son to Maguire’s family reunion, but insisted she wouldn’t stay with them for the duration of the trip. She claimed that Harper was still breastfeeding, and that he needed her.

The judge decided that Maguire was perfectly capable of handling Harper on the 18-hour flight without her, and Curtis could Skype with her son instead.

Curtis seemed to be unfazed by the ruling, as she spent Christmas in Europe with her older son Ethan.

