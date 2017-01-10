‘Terrified’ Nicole Curtis Slams Ex After Heartbreaking Court Date

Nicole Curtis took a brutal jab at her one of her exes after their bitter courtroom showdown!

The mom-of-two reflected on her son Ethan’s birthday trip to Europe, and took a stab at her ex in the process.

“It’s bittersweet as this Christmas I had E; however, my other mini-me was not with us,” she wrote on Facebook. “We are headed home (wherever that is) tomorrow and for one day and night, I will have both my babies under one roof.”

“The terror I feel knowing that this is our life right now, constant separation is real,” she continued. “My wonderful (sarcastic) ex significant other commented that I looked haggard the other day–my response was what mother wouldn’t after all this-it’s unnatural to be separated from growing children-(not just my opinion, but science -my body goes into withdrawals.”

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Curtis’ custody battle is extremely messy, as she still occasionally spends quality time with her ex, Shane Maguire. He ruthlessly attacked her in court despite their romantic vacations together, much to Curtis’ aggravation.

A judge recently ruled in favor of her ex and prohibited Curtis from traveling to New Zealand with Maguire and Harper, 1. She was also ordered to make a three-month parenting schedule with Maguire’s lawyers — and is due in court later this month in the matter.

