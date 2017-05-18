‘Rehab Addict’ Custody War: Nicole’s Ex Says She’s A ‘Chaotic’ ‘Drama’ Queen

Nicole Curtis is a “chaotic” dramatic mess who’s unfit to have full custody of her child! That’s the explosive claim of her baby daddy, Shane Maguire, who tore the Rehab Addict star apart in a blistering new filing in their custody war over one-year-old son Harper.

Radar obtained Oakland County, Michigan court documents filed by Maguire, and can exclusively reveal that he claims Curtis is still “purposely” denying him time with their son, by way of “chaotic” and sometimes frightening behavior!

Maguire, 52, claimed that Curtis, 40, “forced” him to wait over a half hour for her and Harper to return home on the day of one scheduled visit. He claimed she knew that he was scheduled to spend time with the tot, and that he’d even “made plans to stay at the airport hotel and swim in the indoor pool…something Harper enjoys.”

But, Curtis “purposely kept Harper out past 7:30 p.m. and then declared it was too late for Harper to go out,” he alleged.

Maguire decided to sleep on Curtis’ couch that night while Harper slept with her, according to the documents, hoping to get his parenting time the next day. But the next day, Curtis “caused a scene in front of the child” so that he couldn’t leave with the tot, the court documents claim.

Maguire claimed that Harper is “sensitive to [Curtis’] drama” and went on to allege that she “removed Harper’s clothes, stating that she did not like how [he] had dressed him.”

“Concerned about missing his flight, [he] grabbed another outfit and took Harper to his car and dressed Harper for a second time,” the document alleges. “[She] followed [him], jumped inside [his] car, and then refused to leave. [She] began screaming at [him], telling him to contact his attorney, purposely creating chaos in front of Harper and nearly causing [Maguire] and Harper to miss their flights.”

Then, Maguire claimed that Curtis changed the location of Harper’s drop off from Los Angeles to Detroit without his consent. Maguire resisted, and so the document claims she retaliated by “calling Delta and somehow managing to use [his] sky miles to purchase” a flight that would better fit her plans.

He claimed she was able to manipulate his account by posing as his wife, and alleges that it’s not the first time she’s done it. According to the document, she contacted Spirit airlines to cancel a flight for him and Harper by doing the same thing last year.

Finally, he claimed that Curtis “refuses to follow the jointly-created parenting time calendar and finds one excuse after another” to avoid giving him time with Harper and to “wreak havoc” with his traveling plans.

Maguire has asked the court to require Curtis to transport Harper to his house “for all subsequent parenting time” in Minnesota, and he wants to be granted an extended Father’s Day weekend with Harper as well.

Curtis filed her own paperwork in response, denying his claims and alleging that Maguire uses her and her Rehab Addict fame to further his own agenda on social media.

Their courtroom battle began shortly after Harper’s birth, and has been extremely bitter, as Radar reported.

Maguire even requested that the court force her to undergo a psychological evaluation, but was denied.

