Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Lashes Out After O.J. Parole: ‘He’d Better Behave’

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown has spoken out about O.J. Simpson’s release, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and she is not happy.

“It is what it is,” Brown said to PEOPLE. “There’s nothing we can do about it.”

As Radar previously revealed, Simpson was recently granted an early release after serving nine years behind bars for his armed-robbery and kidnapping crime of 2007.

Nicole, however, was murdered in the infamous 1994 case, where O.J. was found liable in a civil court, but not guilty in a criminal trial.

PHOTOS: OJ’s Sordid History: Nicole Brown Simpson’s Brutal Murder Crime Scene Photos

“It’s Nevada state law and people have to remember that,” Brown says. “I do what I can to make the choice of accepting what I can’t change or control. If I bring 1994 into this case, I will think, ‘That’s all we got?’ ”

Speaking of the moment in the parole hearing where O.J. claimed he had led “a conflict-free life” Brown said: “I thought, ‘Really? Let me play that 911 tape from Nicole for you,’ People forget that 911 call.”

Now that the 70-year-old criminal has been set free, Brown claimed she wishes him well: “I say let him be and accept that he is a free man. Good luck to him.”

She then added that she and the world will still be watching him with an “eagle eye.”

PHOTOS: O.J.’S (NSFW) Trail Of Destruction: Simpson ‘Meth’ Addicted Ex In Sex Tape Bombshell

“The world has changed a lot in nine years,” Brown said. “People can now follow his every move with their cellphones, so he’d better behave.”

As Radar previously reported, the family of 1994 double murder victim Ronald Goldman also spoke out after O.J.’s parole hearing saying that if he ever decides to speak out about the incident, they will “jump on him.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.