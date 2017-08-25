Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Break Off Engagement – 5 Months After ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Bachelor Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have called off their engagement, more than five months after they announced their love on the hit reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” Nick and Vanessa revealed to E!. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

After Viall proposed to Grimaldi – with a $100K ring – on The Bachelor finale, the couple had been spending most of their time in Los Angeles. “We’re just not really spending a lot of time apart,” said to E.! “She’s spending a lot of time out here in L.A. and we’ll keep doing that.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Viall and Grimaldi had problems while he was filming for Dancing With The Stars.

“Vanessa has become a complete nuisance and no one on set can even stomach her anymore,” an insider told Radar. “Nick was instructed not to bring her, but she refused to listen.”

The source continued saying that Grimaldi seemed to be so insecure about their fragile relationship that felt the need to “monitor him” at all times.

