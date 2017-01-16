STAR Trek star Nichelle Nichols looks ready to be beamed up — to heaven!

Confined to a wheelchair since a stroke robbed her of her mobility on her right side in June 2015, Nichelle, who turned 84 on Dec. 27, appears drained and listless.

“She is literally on her last legs,” says a source.

As Radar reported last year, Nichelle triggered fears for her health after the feeble actress had to be wheeled through L.A.’s airport.

At the time her rep said she used the mobility aid “because of the long lines at the TSA” and the distance to the gate.

She was back at LAX on Jan. 1 — and STILL in a wheelchair!

Her rep admits she uses the chair but insists the actress “has never felt better in years” and has her doctor’s clearance to attend Trek conventions.

But the spy was filled with worry: “It’s terrible to see her this way because she was once so vital!”

An African-American stunner, Nichelle broke barriers playing the role of sexy officer Lt. Uhura in TV’s classic, ’60s space series Star Trek and shared TV’s first interracial kiss lip-locked with Capt. James T. Kirk, played by white star William Shatner, on Nov. 22, 1968.

Currently Nichelle, Shatner, George Takei and Walter Koenig are the only surviving original cast members.

But pals fear Nichelle could well be the next to go!

When she does pass away, Nichelle believes she’ll be reunited with her beloved brother, Thomas, a member of the Heaven’s Gate cult. He died on March 26, 1997, when the group committed mass suicide to coincide with the passing of the Hale-Bopp comet.

