Breaking News: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured After Car Crash & Shooting In NYC

Multiple people have been injured in a car crash and shooting near the West Side Highway and Chambers Street in New York City, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

“One perp is in custody and there are unknown injuries,” NYPD officials told Radar. “As of right now, we don’t know if there are any others involved. Police are on the scene.”

In one video, a school bus outside a local high school appears mangled.

Paramedics removing victims from mangled school bus outside Stuyvesant High School pic.twitter.com/CFnpaC7ujx — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) October 31, 2017

In another, a man says a gunman emerged from a car crash and opened fire.

“I saw this dude with two guns, and the guy with the two guns was running around. He was being chased, and all of a sudden, four shots went off and we all just started running,” an eyewitness named Matteo said in another social media video, adding that there could be casualties.

“There seems to be two bodies. There is a blanket over a body.”

Witness describes what he saw in Lower Manhattan pic.twitter.com/Fm3wdrkb10 — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) October 31, 2017

Singer Josh Groban was on the scene with his dog, and grabbed a video of the NYPD’s quick reaction to the chaos.

Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD pic.twitter.com/v0nwJiqmDw — josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

He claimed at least eight shots were fired.

Police also released a statement:

“Due to police activity, avoid the area of Chambers Street/West St. One person is in custody. Expect many emergency personnel in the area.”

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.