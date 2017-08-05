Cheap Skate! New York Bar Claims Kendall Jenner Did Not Tip Bartender

Kendall Jenner is worth a fortune but she reportedly does not believe in tipping!

Brooklyn bar Baby’s All Right claims the 21-year-old didn’t tip one of their bartender’s recently.

The bar posted a receipt on Instagram on Friday that they claimed was from the model who loves to hang-out in New York.

The total was for $24 and was put on Kendall’s credit card and while she signed the receipt, she appeared to leave the tip line blank.

This led the bar to remind its followers, ‘Don’t forget to tip your bartender.’

But the post received a mixed reception on social media.

One user wrote, ‘Ahahaha baby’s out here exposing socialites,’ while another wrote, ‘Smdh with all that money. No manners.’

But others were quick to defend the stunning reality star.

A fan wrote: “Maybe you provided s— service. I’m glad you’re the kind of company to call out customers, real professional.”

