NeNe Leakes Gearing Up For Damage Control Tour After Uber Rape Scandal

NeNe Leakes will be under close watch during her RHOA press tour, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Her reps and Bravo are executing a plan for damage control before the cast goes on their press tour this week to promote the new season,” an insider told Radar.

“NeNe agreed to speak out condemning sexual harassment and assault as well as domestic violence to empower and influence women,” the insider explained. “She informed the network she will show her regret for her harsh words with actions.”

“Her representatives have ensured the network that she will steer clear from making insensitive comments like that in the future and she recognizes that the negative publicity can damage her brand and the show,” the insider concluded.

Radar previously reported that Leakes, 49, told a heckler at her performance in Oakland, “I hope your Uber drive rapes your a** tonight.” Bravo immediately rushed to have eyewitnesses sign releases for their video footage in case the scandal was brought up by her costars, and had conversations about firing her behind the scenes.

The reality star was fired from her gig hosting the Xscape reunion tour shortly after video of her comment surfaced, and the RHOA cast refused to film more scenes with her.

