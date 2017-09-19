Kenya’s Wedding, Nene’s Return & More! ‘RHOA’ Season 10 Returns With Explosive Trailer

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are back — and Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak are ready to stir up drama again!

The original Housewives returned in the explosive season 10 trailer, and wasted no time getting back to their old tricks.

“You my new frack?” Porsha Williams asked Zolciak in one scene while holding hands.

Then, Zolciak attacked Kenya Moore at Leakes’ white party, filmed in July. Radar previously reported Zolciak insinuated that Moore’s marriage wasn’t real, which sparked the other ladies to question her nuptials as well.

“She married a fan!” Zolciak quipped in one scene.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Bailey is forced to tell Peter Thomas that she met someone new, despite his belief that they would get back together.

“I think you’re making a mistake,” Leakes told Bailey in one clip. She continued to stir up the drama throughout other scenes as well, even discussing her husband Gregg’s health scare.

“He’s sleeping with other women,” Moore alleged.

Sheree Whitfield is also dabbling in dating again, as she takes a call from an inmate at a federal prison (rumored to be her boyfriend). Leakes later tells the other women that he’s a “con artist.”

“I hope he don’t con her out of Chateau Sheree !” Kandi Burruss laughed.

Bailey and Moore later formed an alliance that shook the women’s group to the core.

Noticeably absent is Phaedra Parks, as Radar exclusively reported that the disgraced reality star unsuccessfully begged producers for her peach back.

RHOA premieres on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.

