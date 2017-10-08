Nelly Alleged Rape Victim Claims They Were Partying Before Sex – Details

The woman at the center of the Nelly rape allegation has made new claims against him.

Nelly, 42, real name Cornell Haynes Jr, was arrested this weekend but then released without being charged.

According to the latest reports the woman now claims that she had been partying with the rapper before he forced her to have sex without a condom.

However, his lawyer is refuting this and says the woman is ‘a liar’.

It is understood the 21-year-old Seattle resident met Nelly at a club in Washington where she and her friends drank with him before she and her friends were invited to an ‘after party’.

The woman claims they were driven to Nelly’s tour bus and that she was in his room when he tried to have sex with her but she said ‘No’.

She says Nelly told her to “shut up” and said he wanted to have sex with her without protection despite her objections.

The woman says Nelly offered her money, but she declined, and then a woman came up and told her she had to go before she was kicked off the tour bus with somebody throwing $100 at her.

Nelly was arrested on Saturday for second-degree rape before being released a short time later – he has publicly denied the claims saying that he will be cleared.

Investigators are still gathering information.

