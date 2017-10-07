Nelly Is Arrested For Alleged Rape Of Woman

Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her Auburn, Washington, a town outside Seattle, the AP has reported—but the rapper staunchly denies it.

Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday morning in his tour bus at a Walmart, according to AP.

Law enforcement sources have told a web site, the Mirror has reported, that the woman claims she was raped on the rapper’s tour bus in Washington, where he’s been performing.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, told Radar, “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

But Commander Stocker said Nelly’s in jail and will have his first appearance before a judge “at some point.”

Nelly is on a tour with Florida Georgia Line and they were set to perform in Seattle on Friday. They were scheduled for a concert Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington.

According to the website report, police sources say “the alleged rape occurred Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM. We’re told she specifically said Nelly is the one who raped her.”

Nelly was allegedly booked on second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 a.m., according to the report.

In an Instagram photo he shared yesterday, Nelly posed by a large vehicle and captioned it, “Coming soon” in an apparent reference to his tour stops.

Nelly’s social media included a cryptic message on Twitter that read, “Anytime you feel like the whole world is against you you need to scratch that shit its really you against the whole world because the whole world don’t know you exist.” But it’s unclear when Nelly posted it.

According to Radar, in 2015, Nelly was arrested on drug charges after his tour bus got stopped in Tennessee. He made bond on Saturday April 11, 2015 and was released on bail.

