‘NCIS’ Star Zoe McLellan’s Former Husband Accuses Her Of Kidnapping Their Son

The ex-husband of NCIS: New Orleans star Zoe McLellan has reportedly accused her of kidnapping their son.

According to court documents, actor J.P. Gillain, who has been in a messy custody battle for years with McLellan, said she gave him an advance notice of only two days that she was traveling to Toronto, Canada, with 4-year-old Sebastian to portray a role on her new show, Designated Survivor.

But McLellan, 42, reportedly had little warning in advance herself that she’d need to travel quickly to Toronto to report for work on the Kiefer Sutherland ABC drama.

Gillain has reportedly asked a judge to order McLellan to return their little boy; they currently share joint custody.

The divorce was final last year.

According to legal docs, as Wonderwall article reported, McLellan claims to be Sebastian’s primary caregiver and alleges that her ex can’t support the lifestyle she’s able to provide for their son. McLellan thinks the boy should stay with her in Canada while she shoots Designated Survivor for the next year.

Mark Harmon‘s pretty co-star McLellan has also reportedly offered to pay her ex-husband’s travel expenses so that he can visit Sebastian in Toronto.

