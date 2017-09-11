Tom Cruise’s Ex Congratulates His Nemesis Leah Remini For Anti-Scientology Show

Nazanin Boniadi has just spoken out to congratulate Leah Remini on her Scientology documentary, RadarOnline.com has learned, and Tom Cruise can’t be happy!

After A&E tweeted to congratulate Remini on her Scientology and the Aftermath Emmy win, Boniadi replied:

“Congratulations @LeahRemini @MikeRinder & all involved. There are no words, just [love].”

PHOTOS: Sci-Fi Fallout! 13 Scientology Secrets Exposed In Film ‘Going Clear’

The gorgeous Homeland actress, 37, has long been linked with the Church Of Scientology, even before Remini’s documentary became a booming controversial force within Hollywood circles.

Earlier this year, FBI documents were found disclosing that someone named “NAZ” – very likely Boniadi – was recruited into the religion and trained to be Cruise’s wife.

She underwent intense supervision for months until she reached a high position within the clan and began to be “considered for a special project.”

PHOTOS: From ‘Prison Camp’ To Gay Discrimination: The 10 Most Shocking Claims About Scientology From HBO’s ‘Going Clear’​

While Cruise and the church denied all claims, the FBI documents state that “NAZ” was chosen to be the actor’s girlfriend and her only job was “to make him happy.” They moved in together after some time.

“At the beginning of the relationship [he] was very romantic, but as the relationship progressed [he] began to have temper tantrums,” and even “to show violent tendencies,” an agent wrote in the report.

She reportedly began writing a story about her turbulent relationship and was punished by the church after deciding to break it off.

PHOTOS: John Travolta On ‘American Crime Story’ Set Amid ‘Fake’ Marriage Rumors & Scientology Scandals

She was forced “to dig ditches at midnight and scrub floor tiles in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms. She was placed on a curfew, [security] checked and escorted everywhere she went.” She “was no longer allowed to speak to anyone,” added the agent.

She was eventually able to leave the church and never look back, much like Remini.

Anti-Scientology activist Remini, 47, has often bashed Cruise, 55, directly, claiming he is not a good person and is often “diabolical,” much like Scientology leader David Miscavige, “they could be twins.”

What do you think Cruise has to say about Boniadi and Remini’s social media exchange? Let us know in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.