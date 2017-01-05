Drunken Daddy! Explosive Details From Nathan Griffith’s Arrest Uncovered

Nathan Griffith was locked up on December 12 – and his arrest was worse than expected! RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained more explosive details from the incident that may have destroyed his custody case with Jenelle Evans.

According to the police report obtained from the Horry County Police Department, cops confronted Griffith when he exited the vehicle of a friend outside of the home he was staying in.

“While speaking with him, officers noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his person,” the report read. “A brown paper bag was seen on the passenger side floor board with what appeared to be a bottle of liquor inside of it. The bag was removed from the vehicle in which two broken sealed mini bottles of vodka were found along with a large broken sealed bottle of vodka.”

Griffith was arrested for the open container of alcohol and for giving a false name. The reality star already had a warrant out for his arrest in Myrtle Beach at the time of the bust based on an incident where ex-girlfriend Jessica Henry accused him of domestic violence.

“Upon arrival the victim stated she had a history with the offender who is her ex-boyfriend,” the incident report obtained from the Myrtle Beach Police Department read. “The victim stated that tonight they were at a bar together and got into a verbal dispute.”

When they returned home, he “got on top of her and began choking her,” the report read.

The shocking details of the report could have affected Griffith’s custody battle with Evans over their son Kaiser, 2, as a source exclusively told Radar how it wasn’t a victory for Griffith.

“He has to have supervised visits by his mother supervising from now on and every other weekend,” the insider said.

