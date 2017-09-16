‘Narcos’ Location Manager Killed In Mexico, Vehicle Sprayed With Bullets

Veteran TV and movie location manager Carlos Munoz Portal was reportedly shot and killed in Mexico while scouting for season 4 of Narcos, the Netflix show about drug cartels.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the story was first reported by El Pais.

A friend of Portal’s told the Spanish daily that Portal, 37, was killed on Monday in a rural area in Mexico, outside of Mexico City. He was reportedly found dead in a vehicle hit with multiple gunshots.

Authorities are having trouble finding witnesses, as PEOPLE has reported.

The motive of the killing is as yet unknown. Portal apparently was on the scouting trip by himself–and he was working in an area known for murders, according to El Pais.

Portal was an expert at wrangling locations on many Hollywood productions in Mexico, including Tony Scott‘s Man on Fire, Mel Gibson‘s Apocalypto, the latest James Bond film, Spectre, and Fast & Furious.

Netflix said in a statement, “We are aware of the passing of Carlos Munoz Portal, a well-respected scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

Narcos, which has dealt with Columbian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar, was going to set season 4 in Mexico and feature the Juarez cartel.

Hollywood has been rocked by the deaths of important behind the scenes personnel recently, such as a Walking Dead stuntman and pilots on a Tom Cruise movie.

Portal had worked on multiple productions for more than ten years.

