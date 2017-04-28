‘Texas Flip & Move’ Star Broke! Myers Jackson Secretly Files For Bankruptcy

Myers Jackson auctions off renovated homes on Texas Flip and Move — and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that his business is secretly in the toilet.

Radar obtained the DIY star’s bombshell bankruptcy filing from January 2017 and learned that he is at least $237,000 in debt. Jackson owes $184,577.79 to different companies on behalf of his business Myers Jackson Auctioneer — and an additional $52,521.34 to the government.

He also owed $8,844 on his truck, and $80,000 to his ex, Mary Ruth Jackson. His son, Jake Jackson, was listed as a co-debtor one of his credit cards.

The reality star reported that he is self-employed, but was hemorrhaging $2,836.17 per month. Jackson had just $69.95 in one corporate checking account at the time he filed, and $2,200 in another. He had $4.46 in a military-sponsored checking account, and $25 in a USAA savings account.

He did not have any cash on hand, but claimed ownership of nine domain names involving Texas Flip & Move.

Jackson also filed for bankruptcy in 2001, but the case was dismissed.

He is not the first Texas Flip & Move star to find himself in trouble! Radar previously reported that Suzi Slay was arrested for drug possession and Donna Snow Landers evicted her husband during their bitter divorce war.

