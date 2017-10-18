Mychael Knight’s Grieving Family Speaks Out After Death: He ‘Meant Everything To Us’

Mychael Knight‘s heartbroken family has spoken out to voice their thoughts on his sudden death.

“We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy,” the Knight family wrote in a statement.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Project Runway star was a talented young fashion designer known for his sensual, feminine designs.

For years before his passing, he suffered from recurring abdominal pain as well as extreme fatigue and exhaustion, according to various outlets. He was hospitalized with intestinal problems just hours before his unfortunate death at 39.

