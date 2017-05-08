Exclusive

My 600 LB Nightmare! Reality TV Surgeon Sued For Leaving A Tube In A Patient

This gastric sleeve surgery went seriously wrong.

By
Posted on
My 600 Lb Life Doctor Sued Over Gastric Sleeve Surgery Gone Wrong

Texas surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan transforms bodies on My 600 LB Life, but RadarOnline.com has learned that one gastric bypass performed by the doc off-camera did NOT have a happy ending!

Back in 2012, Dr. Nowzaradan was sued for malpractice by a woman who claimed he’d left a “6.69 inch piece of tubing” inside of her after gastric sleeve surgery.

To make matters worse, plaintiff Michelle Park claimed, the secret leftover was hidden in her body “for twenty-two months before it was discovered!”

PHOTOS: Liposuction, Face-Lifts, Tummy Tucks And More — Hollywood Plastic Surgeons Tell All!

“The tube punctured Mrs. Park’s colon…” the lawsuit alleged, “requiring the surgical removal of a part of her colon.” As a result, Park claimed she suffered physical pain, mental anguish, physical impairment and disfigurement, a loss of earning capacity and also medical and hospital expenses.

Park dismissed the suit in 2013, however a source at the Harris County court says that the sudden dismissal could have been a result of a top-secret mediation and settlement. There is no record of such a settlement, as it would have been handled outside of the courts.

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Nip/Tuck — Plastic Surgery Secrets & Scandals

Nowzaradan’s son Jonathan owns a production company, Megalomedia, that is the brain trust behind My 600 Lb Life.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Comments