The Greatest Humiliation: Muhammad Ali’s Son Broke & Nearly Homeless!

Muhammad Ali Jr. claims his stepmother is cruelly pushing him toward homelessness!

Lonnie Ali, who married the famous boxer in 1986, has taken control of her husband’s $80 million fortune — leaving the 45-year-old penniless, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

At a secret family meeting last year, Muhammad Jr. was promised cash installments for the rest of his life, he claims, but he’s received less than $4,000.

Now, he’s pleading for Lonnie to give him more so he doesn’t end up on the street.

“I’ve been trying to make ends meet, but it’s so hard,” said Muhammad Jr. “I am broke.”

As Radar reported, another woman claiming to be Ali‘s secret love child has come forward, throwing the already raging war over his estate into chaos!

“The emergence of an alleged child could jeopardize the entire situation,” declared attorney Evan Rogdakis, director of financial planning at the Center for Wealth Preservation.

Ali’s newly found “daughter” — a 54-year-old who asked not to be identified — intends to file suit for her share of her famous father’s fortune, according to her husband.

“My wife’s mother met Ali at a nightclub and was 19 when she gave birth,” her husband told Radar. “My wife is six years older than [Ali’s oldest daughter] Maryum. We believe that makes her Ali’s principal heir.”

Adding to the strife, Lonnie — who’s in charge of the champ’s estate — has bullied all of the kids into accepting a settlement of less than $2 million to split between them.

“This is going to get very ugly, very soon,” warned a family insider.

