Monica Lewinsky & Linda Tripp: Film To Expose All On The Chaotic Friendship

The shocking story behind Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp-Rousch’s dramatic relationship during the former intern’s affair with Bill Clinton is coming to the big screen, RadarOnline.com can report, and Hollywood actresses are fighting over the star role!

“It’s unlikely they’ll show Bill Clinton as a predator exploiting a willing young girl,” she said. “She consented. She instigated. But she was a kid,” said Tripp-Rousch of the upcoming film.

Telling all on the romance that took the world by storm in 1995, the much-awaited film will be titled Linda and Monica, and ill explore the rocky friendship between the two women which turned sour when Tripp-Rousch leaked evidence of Lewinsky’s inappropriate affair with the then-President.

As Radar can reveal, Tripp-Rousch was a former civil servant and friend of Lewinsky – whom she met when they both worked at the White House. She is known for having recorded phone conversations with Lewinsky in which the former intern revealed crucial information about her sexual affair with Bill Clinton while he was married to Hillary Clinton.

The film – which will reportedly feature real conversations between the two women – was in Hollywood’s 2016 Black List, until Amazon Studios bought the rights this June.

According to Page Six, both Dakota Fanning and Shailene Woodley are reportedly dying to play Lewinsky!

While no names have been brought up for the part of Tripp-Rousch, she herself suggested an actor.

“They should check John Goodman’s availability,” she joked to Page Six, referencing the time the chubby actor mockingly played her on Saturday Night Live.

“They might be surprised to see what I look like today. That hulking person no longer exists. I’m happy now and not eating myself into oblivion to relieve stress,” she said.

The scandalous affair, which eventually led to Clinton’s impeachment, is also on its way to the small screen, as American Crime Story creator Ryan Murphy wants to do a feature on his FX serial drama.

Tripp-Rousch claimed that she expect to be made the villain in the drama, ad has no intention of seeing the film.

Lewinsky’s former pal also claimed the former intern, while “lovely,” was “lacking a moral compass.”

As Radar readers know, after the affair, Lewinsky went on to become a known celebrity, handbag designer and spokesperson. Tripp-Rousch, on the other hand, went on to live in a Virginia farm with her husband and 16 horses.

