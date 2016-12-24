‘Little People Big World’ Star Molly Roloff Shocks Family With Major News

Molly Roloff came home for the holidays on Dec. 22, but had some major news to share with her parents, Matt and Amy Roloff.

The Little People, Big World star revealed to her reality family that she was engaged to boyfriend, Joel, despite trying to her romance with him under the radar from the rolling cameras.

The 23-year-old took selfies with her mom and dad — who just finalized their divorce earlier this year, but still live together on their Oregon property.

OH MY GOODNESS!! Our Molly is getting married!!! Go Molly Jo Go. 😂 A photo posted by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:58am PST

Molly’s younger brother Zach Roloff and his wife also brought some happy news to their family one month ago by revealing they were expecting their first child together.

However, even though the Roloffs have received two bits of happy news recently, their other brother Jacob continues to spark trouble in the group by accusing his family of stealing his money and faking their reality scenes for the show.

