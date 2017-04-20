Missing Tennessee Teen FOUND, Twisted Teacher ARRESTED!

Missing girl Elizabeth Thomas, 15, and her 50-year-old Tennessee teacher, Tad Cummins, have been found after suddenly vanishing last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

According to the statement, the pair was discovered safe in Northern California.

As Radar previously reported, Thomas and Cummins disappeared from Columbia, Tennessee, on March 13.

Soon after, it was discovered that the pair had exchanged “love letters” and were allegedly caught kissing on school grounds on one occasion in January.

When Thomas first went missing with her armed former teacher, police expressed deep concern over “his intentions for her.”

Now, Cummins will face some serious consequences.

A warrant had been issued for the now fired teacher’s arrest on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor (over kiss claims). Thomas’ willingness to disappear with Cummins remains unclear at this time.

