Miss USA’s Secret Past: Kara McCullough’s Father Once Arrested For DUI

Miss USA Kara McCullough is hiding a dark past behind her perfect smile.

The 25-year-old beauty queen and chemist’s father, Artensel McCullough, was recently arrested for driving under the influence in Virginia Beach, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The 71-year-old marine was arrested on August 15, 2014, and charged with a first-offense DWI, refusal to undergo a breath test, and following too closely.

He was found guilty of the DWI, and sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation. (The other charges were ultimately dismissed.)

His driver’s license was suspended for one year.

The military veteran’s superstar daughter made headlines on Monday after she made controversial comments about health care.

The pageant winner said she believed medical care was a privilege, not a right.

“I see firsthand that for one, to have health care, you need to have jobs, so therefore we need to continue to cultivate this environment so that we’re given the opportunities to have health care as well as jobs for all Americans worldwide,” she told the audience.

