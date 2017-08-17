Gorgeous Criminal! Former Miss America Found Guilty Of Theft After Macy’s Robbery

Former Miss America, Jennifer Susan Kline, was found guilty of felony theft after switching price tags on multiple clothing items at a Macy’s department store, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex model could face up to five years in prison!

After a seven-day trial, a Minnesota Jury determined the amount of Kline’s theft was between $1K and $5K.

The beautiful criminal’s lawyer blamed Macy’s easy return policy for the crime, saying what Kline did was simply a dumb mistake.

PHOTOS: Tarek El Moussa Steals The Kids From Christina Amid Split

Hennepin county attorney, Mike Freeman, fired back: “This little scheme of Ms. Kline’s was wrong and it was clearly driven by greed. The jurors were not fooled by attempts to blame Macy’s and their liberal return policy for her criminal conduct.”

The 1989 Miss America committed the robbery in 2015, and will be sentenced this coming October 18. She could be facing up to five years behind bars for her sleazy scheme.

As Radar can reveal, Kline, 51, purchased $2,884 worth of designer clothing from Macy’s one day and $2,907 the next. Days later, she allegedly removed the tags from the pieces and attached them to clothing she already owned. She then returned them to the department store and was refunded $5,501.

PHOTOS: Charlie In The Crosshairs! Sheen Named In Mexican Gang Assault & Theft Police Probe

A store detective filed a criminal complaint after finding that “the tags and labels had been switched on all of the clothing items returned.” The items were allegedly also “dirty and showed signs of wear.”

Looks like this beauty queen has been dethroned!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.