Mindy Cohn Opens Up About Heartbreaking Breast Cancer Battle: ‘I Couldn’t Fix It’

The Facts Of Life star Mindy Cohn, 51, has finally opened up about her battle with breast cancer, five years after her shocking diagnosis.

“I was walking around my neighborhood in Los Angeles and I suddenly got so tired,” said the actress to PEOPLE. “I just couldn’t go anymore. This was before Uber was really a thing, so I texted my friend Helen Hunt and said, ‘Something’s wrong with me. I need help.'”

She went to the doctor only to find out “It was breast cancer.”

PHOTOS: Val Kilmer Spotted Looking Frail Amid Cancer Scandal

“I kept that secret for a long time,” she admitted.

For the next five years, Cohn underwent radiation, chemotherapy and eventually a double mastectomy. She now calls that period of her life, a “siege.”

During her interview Cohn claimed that she had “always been an optimist,” but when the cancer kept spreading, coming back and getting stronger, she no longer knew what to do.

“The cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I’d wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn’t control any of this. I couldn’t fix it.”

PHOTOS: ‘My Tongue Swelled Up!’ Val Kilmer Struggles To Speak Amid Throat Cancer Rumors

After years of battling her breast cancer, Cohn took refuge in a Sharon Springs farm outside New York. She spent time with her loving parents as well as with her two best friends, Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge – better know for their roles in The Fabulous Beekman Boys.

While she stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight to del with her illness, Mindy Cohn is now cancer free and fiercer than ever.

“I’m feeling great,” said the actress. “And I’m so ready to get back to working. I think I’m a good actress, and I have a lot to offer. I’m excited to see what I get to do next!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.