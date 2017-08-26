Stripping Off! Miley Cyrus Poses Naked For New David LaChapelle Book

Miley Cyrus has posed as a naked butterfly for her friend the artistic photographer David LaChapelle.

Cyrus, 24, struck her daring look for his new book Lost + Found.

Leaving nothing to the imagination she appeared as a nude butterfly, with only a flesh-toned bodysuit with strategically placed crystals protecting her modesty.

Sporting curly blonde hair and dramatic brightly colored make-up, the ‘We Can’t Stop’ singer posed in a jail cell for the shot surrounded by wings and floral paraphernalia.

The singer – who has been getting her life back on track – recently admitted that she still rolls joints for her friends.

The book features never-before-seen photos from the photographer’s nearly 30-year career in the industry.

Other celebrities set to appear in the art book include; Michael Jackson, Hilary Clinton, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Cyrus is gearing up for her eagerly anticipated performance at this weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards as she gets her life back on track after nearly imploding from her wild ways.

She was spotted rehearsing for the event in Los Angeles earlier this week.

