Living A Fantasy? Miley Cyrus’ One-Hit-Wonder Dad Is A WAY Bigger Diva, Says A Source

Miley Cyrus‘ one-hit-wonder dad Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly a much bigger diva than she is, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer, 55, shocked the staff at the Wendy Williams Show when he arrived with a massive entourage for his appearance on the show, where he showed up to promote his country music TV series.

“Billy had an army of staff with him,” a source told Straight Shuter.

Backstage staff members were not even sure what every person in Billy Ray’s entourage had as their role, but they were made to provide extra dressing rooms so that everyone had a place to sit.

Billy Ray reportedly had a bigger entourage than stars like Jennifer Lopez and his own mega-famous daughter Miley, 24.

The Malibu singer allegedly often turns up with as little as one staff member, to her A-lister press events.

Meanwhile, sources say Billy Ray travels like he’s the president, while all he is really know for today is being Miley’s dad.

As Radar previously reported, insiders claimed Billy Ray was in such denial about his dying fame that he even wanted to change his name to just “Cyrus,” following in the footsteps of iconic stars like Beyoncé and Cher.

