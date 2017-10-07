Miley Cyrus Has ‘Bad Trip’ In Bizarre Upcoming Carpool Karaoke Segment

Miley Cyrus has crashed on “Carpool Karaoke,” RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The singer’s bad trip on James Corden‘s usually funny Late Late Show segment happened on Thursday, October 5 when audience members at CBS Television City, where the show tapes, got a sneak peek of Cyrus’ karaoke, a source told Radar.

“It is scheduled to air next week,” the source said. “Fans were thrilled to get a preview but that quickly turned to disgust.

“Miley simply crashed on the segment,” the insider said. “The crowd was stunned as one fan grumbled over her bizarre behavior with James that it surpassed Britney Spears‘ awkward appearance with Corden last year.

The fan said, “‘It’s worse than the one with Britney Spears!

“It wasn’t so much the music as Miley’s weird banter with James.

“It was particularly bizarre, and she used the drug reference ‘baked,’ which didn’t sit well with the family-friendly audience there to have a fun time.”

Cyrus, 24, is now as famous for her outrageous behavior as her singing. She shocked America at the 2013 VMAs by twerking on Robin Thicke and has made drug references on other occasions.

Corden’s popular show karaoke feature has featured a slew of stars looking to send themselves up, such as singers Selena Gomez and Gwen Stefani.

But “Wrecking Ball” warbler Cyrus struck out, according to Radar’s spy: “The bit didn’t get a very good reaction. I bet they end up editing it down before it hits the air.”

