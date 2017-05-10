Trouble In Paradise? Scheana Begs New Boyfriend To Film ‘VPR’ After Nasty Divorce

Scheana Marie just finalized her divorce from Mike Shay, but her new relationship could already be in trouble!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Robert Parks Valletta is pumping the brakes on filming for Vanderpump Rules — even though he’s not a stranger to TV — and Marie is not having it.

“Rob isn’t sure he has time for the show’s drama,” an insider told Radar, noting that Parks Valletta launched his own show, This Is L.A., for CBS just in time for Marie’s birthday on May 7.

Valletta, 35, was set to begin filming with Marie, 32, this month.

“Scheana is still hoping Rob will film Season Six,” the insider added. “Scheana wants to show her life now and Rob is a huge part of it.”

“He is becoming very close with Tom Sandoval, Ariana [Madix]’s boyfriend,” the source explained of how he’s prepping for his potential role.

But the source claimed, “He doesn’t get along with most of the girls since they are horrible to Scheana on Twitter.”

Radar previously reported that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney started a feud with Marie shortly after she rekindled her friendship with Lala Kent. The trio even took a trip to Europe without her!

Meanwhile, Marie’s ex, Mike Shay, proclaimed after the reunion that he was done with the show. He even celebrated by releasing a diss track to his ex — possibly with funds from his $50,000 divorce settlement.

