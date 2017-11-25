Mika And Joe Pretended Their Friday Show Was Live — But It Taped Wednesday!

Engaged Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough have been blasted by viewers for pretending that their day-after-Thanksgiving show on Friday was live.

In fact, the MSNBC morning talk show was pre-taped on Wednesday, as The Washington Post reported, but was “made to look and sound as if it was airing live.”

Brzezinski, 50, and Scarborough, 54, talked turkey on the Friday show, as she opened it by declaring, “The day after Thanksgiving, woo! I’m stuffed!”

Then Scarborough said, “Yeah, that was a great Thanksgiving,” and referred vaguely to “last night’s football.”

Scarborough later turned to MSNBC contributor Rick Tyler and asked, “How was your Thanksgiving?”

Tyler, who had worked for Senator Ted Cruz, replied, “”Very successful although the conversations were interesting.”

“I bet!” Brzezinski said.

A show bigwig confirmed to the Post that the show was not recorded on Friday and added, “There was no intention to trick viewers.”

But after learning the post-turkey banter was all fake, viewers took to social media to slam the show.

“If you weren’t trying to deceive their viewers why did they need to pretend it was Friday and thanksgiving had already passed?’ one said.

A Twitter user wrote, “This show is so stupid. Why fake what day you record your show?”

Another outraged morning show viewer complained, “‘Not cool Morning Joe.”

It’s not the first time Mika and Joe have raised eyebrows. As Radar readers know, the National ENQUIRER published the article on Scarborough and Brzezinski’s “sleazy cheating scandal” while both were married.

Both divorced their respective spouses and they got engaged earlier this year.

The Morning Joe co-stars also got involved in a bizarre feud with Donald Trump. After the two took potshots at the President on their liberal-leaning show, Trump fought back via Twitter.

Trump slammed Brzezinksi and fiance Scarborough when he wrote that he no longer watched their MSNBC morning show and charged, “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” had been “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she and “Psycho Joe” visited him at his Mar-a-Lago resort around New Year’s Eve.

As part of a Washington Post op-ed, Brzezinski said she “never had a face-lift,” as Trump claimed, but did admit that she had “a little skin under her chin tweaked, but this was hardly a state secret.”

Brzezinski boasted that her chin job “looks awesome.”

